Te Matatini provides $1m for Te Mana Kuratahi festival

Te Matatini boss Carl Ross says the funding comes from the $34 million given to Te Matatini in this year’s government udget and will help promote the primary schools competition next month.

“This is a great start for promoting and preserving our cultural heritage. Engaging and involving our rangatahi in cultural activities like kapa haka not only ensures the continuity of our traditions but also helps to instil a sense of cultural pride and identity among the younger generation,” Ross said.

Te Mana Kuratahi is the biennial national primary schools Kapa Haka competition, hosted this year by Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui in Nelson. Ross says it is an important cultural event on the calendar.

“Having timely financial support for the participating teams is crucial for its success.”

Ropata Diamond, chair of Te Kōmiti Ahurea o Waitangi, which oversees the primary schools kapa haka festival in Te Tai Tokerau told teaonews.co.nz the two kura representing Northland are very appreciative of the financial support.

“He nui rawa te taumaha, te uaua rā anō me te nui a te utu a ngā kura o Te Tai Tokerau te haere tawhiti atu ki roto o Whakatū.

(It has been difficult for our schools to raise the money needed to cover the costs of getting to Nelson next month.)

Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa (Kawakawa Primary School) and Ngā Mātāpuna o Hora Hora (Te Kura o Hora Hora) will represent Te Tai Tokerau at the competition. Diamond said they both faced huge costs associated with airfares and travel to Nelson, accommodation, food as well as the costs to prepare for Te Mana Kuratahi.

“Nā ēnei rourou pūtea e tākoha nui mai e Te Matatini, e te kāwanatanga rā anō hei tauawhiawhi kia māmā ake te huarahi mā ō mātou kura o Te Tai Tokerau.”

(With this support by Te Matatini, and ultimately the government, those burdens have been somewhat alleviated for our schools, especially in the north.)

Te Matatini received a significant funding increase in this year’s budget, from $2.9m per year to $34m over the next two years. The largest funding increase for kapa haka.

At the time it made a commitment that 70% of that increase would be allocated directly to the twelve Te Matatini Rohe.

“A total of $1,125,000 in funding will be distributed to support Te Mana Kuratahi 2023. Our vision of Mana Motuhake ki te Kainga means that the decisions about how best to support the individual teams will rest with the rohe. It also ensures that the support aligns with the specific needs and priorities of each Rohe which can vary widely across Aotearoa,” Ross said.

Diamond is hopeful that the increased support for schools kapa haka doesn’t stop at the national level, and is left up to Te Matatini exclusively to distribute its funding. He would like to see more government departments actively supporting regional competitions.

“Ko ngā tari kawanatanga e noho nei ki roto i ngā rohe mā rātou anō ngā whakataetae a rohe e tautoko a-pūtea nei, a-tangata nei hoki. Ko ngā ringaringa me ngā waewae kia kōkirihia i tērā kaupapa. Ka tukuna mā Te Matatini, mā ngā tari kāwanatanga kei roto o te Whanganui a Tara e tautoko a-pūtea nei i ngā whakataetae a motu.”

(Local governments and government departments should be sponsoring and supporting regional competitions. Their staff can also help by volunteering to make the events run smoothly. That way we can leave Te Matatini and government departments’ head offices in Wellington support national competitions.)