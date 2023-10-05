Lani Daniel’s gets rare ‘I’m #1′ t-shirt honour on BoxRec

Lani Daniels is being showcased among the world’s no. 1 ranked boxers on the BoxRec website. (Photo / Supplied / Whakaata Māori)

IBF world heavyweight champion Lani Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) is enjoying the rare honour of being showcased among the world’s no. 1 ranked boxers on BoxRec, a leading platform for tracking the fight records of amateur and professional boxers.

Wearing her “I’m #1″ t-shirt received in the mail from BoxRec, Daniels began featuring on the website’s homepage over the weekend, along with other world champion boxers kitted out in the shirts.

Kitted out in the 'I'm #1 BoxRec' t-shirt, IBF world heavyweight champion Lani Daniels began featuring on the platform's website on Saturday. (Photo / Supplied / Whakaata Māori)

The platform displays the t-shirt wearing world no. 1s in a randomised fashion, each time the homepage is refreshed.

“Lani received the t-shirt a week or so ago but we only took the photo on Saturday,” BoxRec editor and the platform’s NZ representative Benjamin Watt said.

Daniels shares the honour of wearing the 'I'm #1 BoxRec" t-shirt with some of the greats of the sport. (Photo / Supplied / Whakaata Māori)

Daniels is among some of the greats of the sport to wear the BoxRec #1 shirt, he said.

“There have been many historical boxers who have received this honour, including Katie Taylor, Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, Claressa Shields, Gennady Golovkin, Jeff Horn, Saul Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao and many many more.”

Watts said former WBO light-heavyweight champion Geovana Peres is the only other New Zealander to have received a similar honour.

Lani Daniels joins Geovana Peres as the only other New Zealander to be given the shirt. (Photo / Supplied / Whakaata Māori)



















