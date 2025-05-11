‘Just another human’: Boxer Lani Daniels on fighting the GOAT

This article was first published on RNZ.

While Kiwi boxer Lani Daniels will go into her fight with Claressa Shields with nothing to lose, there is also immortality to gain.

Daniels is set to step into the ring with the most feared, decorated and consensus greatest female boxer of all time.

However, she is not the least bit intimated by her near-mythical opponent.

“She’s another human being with two hands and two feet at the end of the day. I think that she’s achieved some great things, but we’re just both two people that are going to get in there and that’s all that matters.

“If the best me turns up on the night, which I’m preparing to do, I win.”

Set for 27 July in Detroit, Daniels will fight for the undisputed, unified heavyweight championship, an accolade no Kiwi has achieved in any division.

Daniels is embracing her underdog status.

“I think I’ve been an underdog my whole life, so it doesn’t phase me. I come from a small town in where I’m not used to things like this. So, I’m excited to show that it doesn’t matter where you come from, anything’s possible if you really want it and you put in the work to follow it through.”

A dream fight for Daniels, she admits she never believed she would get the chance to fight Shields.

“It’s something that we’ve been preparing for but to be honest, I didn’t think it will happen,” she said. “It’s one of those things that you just got to put the work in for and if it pops up, it pops up. I’m just grateful and happy that our hard work’s paid off and we’ve got our opportunity.”

A huge fan of Savannah Marshall early in her career, Daniels is also looking forward to the chance to avenge her fallen idol.

“Savannah’s always been my inspiration since I started boxing, but Claressa beat her. So, it’s like I get to fight the girl that beat my inspo (inspiration). Well, I get to beat the girl that beat my inspo.”

Daniel’s said should she get her hand raised against Shields, there will be no luck involved.

“I beat her by putting in the hard work before we turn up. The only way you can beat Claressa Shields is by day in, day out, live and breathe boxing, which is what I’ve been doing the past two years. I’ve been in camp constantly chipping away.”

The 36-year-old was already in training, preparing for a fight with Nailini Helu, before that got cancelled and she said she is in the best condition of her life.

“I think I will need the mental prep, as well as the hard work physically, but I think this isn’t by chance that this has all happened. I think that things have happened the way they have to lead me to this moment, and I think I’m in the best position to grab it with both hands.”

She said she will proudly carry the weight of a nation to the ring.

“I’m so proud to be from New Zealand. We may be small in numbers, but when we go out on the world stage, we rep ourselves well and I’m just another Kiwi out here ready to do the same with my silver fern on my chest.”

By Jonty Dine of RNZ.