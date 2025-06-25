Māori fighters packing a punch in new sporting event

A new combat sports event launching this weekend is shining a spotlight on Māori fighters, their skills, and their whakapapa.

BX-9 Super Fights will debut in Auckland on Sunday, with a line-up featuring Māori athletes across multiple fight cards.

The main event will see Francis Waitai (Ngāti Tamaterā) defend his IBO Asia Pacific Championship title against contender Mikey Helg (Ngāpuhi, Tainui), who says he’s more than ready for the challenge.

“We’ve been a lot more intentional with our approach to this fight, and we understand the skillset that Francis brings. I respect that, but I’m not going to sit here and admire him, I’m here to take over,” Helg says.

Celebrating Māori Excellence

Ko Helg tētahi o ngā kaiwhawhai Māori ka pakanga ki tēnei kaupapa; he kaupapa tēnei e uru ai ngā momo whawhai, pēnei i te mekewhana me te Muay Thai.

Ko Titus Proctor me Emma Nesbit, uri nō Te Rarawa me Ngāti Kahu, toa mekemeke hoki i nga taumata WIBA World, WBA Oceania me te taitara NZPBC hoki ka tū ki te whawhai i tēnei papa mekemeke.

Hai tā Nesbitt, he wāhi tō tēnei kaupapa ki te whakaatu i te kaha o Ngāi Māori ki ngā rangatahi, kia uekaha hoki te puritia o tō rātau Māoritanga.

“Now that I’m able to hopefully be one of those women that other young girls can see on the TV and see someone who comes from where they come from. I want to inspire young girls and be another Māori inspiration like Mea Motu and Lani Daniels,” she says.

Ko tā Helg e mea ana, e whakaataata ana tēnei kaupapa i te ihi me te wana o te toa Māori.

“To be Māori, it means we come from strength, and I take that mana with me into everything I do. So, when I fight, when I step into the ring I feel like I’m not alone, I take my whānau, my tupuna and my culture with me.”

What is BX-9?

According to its promoters, BX-9 is a fast-paced combat sports event that is looking to break traditional boxing moulds.

All bouts will consist of three three-minute rounds, except for the main event, which will span ten rounds.

Promoters say the format, combined with a focus on uplifting Māori athletes, brings a new direction to the sport in Aotearoa.

BX-9 promoter Oz Jabur says the calibre of Māori fighters in the country is something to be celebrated.

“The depth of Māori talent in combat sports right now is undeniable,” he says.

“These athletes bring a rare mix of grit, and discipline and pride, and they’re proving themselves on the biggest stages.”

The event will be held at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau and will also be livestreamed on the BX-9 website.