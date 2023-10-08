Unified path to restore the mauri of Te Oneroa a Tōhe

In a transformative gathering at Te Ahu Centre, Kaitāia, stakeholders from diverse backgrounds united under the banner of Ngā Puawai o Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe to deliberate the future of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe (90 Mile Beach).

This remarkable wānanga, convened under the guidance of Te Oneroa a Tōhe Beach Management Board, supported by Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, witnessed over 80 attendees collaborating in what promises to be a watershed moment in the history of the beach’s conservation and management.

The event, facilitated using the Future Search method, brought people from all walks of life into the same conversation, including those with authority, resources, expertise, and information. They met for 20 hours spread across three days from last Thursday.

People shared stories about their past, present, and desired future. Through dialogue, they discovered their common ground. Participants ranged from Te Hiku iwi, with Treaty-based relationships with the Crown and local government, to land users, commercial beach users, and organisations responsible for natural resources and fisheries.

With science and technical advisory specialists offering invaluable insights, the collective intelligence produced holistic outcomes that are both meaningful and actionable.

Haami Piripi, interim chairman of Te-Oneroa-aTōhe Beach Management Board. (Jos Wheeler / NZME)

The existing and historical data regarding changes to the beach’s vegetation and water hydrology since 1944 served as a robust foundation. Chairman of the Beach Management Board, Haami Piripi, articulated that this reservoir of information laid the groundwork for a comprehensive understanding of the beach, its challenges, and its requirements.

“By identifying the shared aspirations and common ground of various groups, we have given substance to the beach management plan that’s already in motion, led by both councils (Northland Regional Council and Far North District Council) and the five iwi of Te Hiku o Te Ika,” said Piripi.

These inclusive discussions culminated in several shared commitments:

● Integration of mātauranga Māori and diverse knowledge systems to guide decisions.

● Land use that safeguards Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe and paves the way for transition.

● Responsible vehicle usage on Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe, ensuring safety and respect.

● Restoration initiatives, with a focus on the resurgence of taonga species, particularly toheroa.

● Te Kawa Waiora o Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe: A shared commitment to promoting safety and wellbeing on the beach.

● Driving social, economic, and infrastructural developments for Te Hiku’s communities.

● Establishing an iwi-led ocean centre of excellence to foster education, research, and innovation, weaving stories of Te Hiku and Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

Toheroa shells held as taonga. (Jos Wheeler / NZME)

Piripi lauded the event as an exemplary showcase of how bringing a diverse range of voices and interests together can create a driving force in environmental stewardship and community action: “Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe holds immense cultural significance.

“This wānanga marks the beginning of a shared journey to restore its mauri and shows how co-governance can create beneficial outcomes.”

The spirit of Ngā Puawai o Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe lingers as a testament to what unity, respect, and shared purpose can achieve. The journey to restore the mauri of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe has only just begun, yet the strides taken promise a future of harmony and abundance.