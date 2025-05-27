Turning sacred sands into concrete: hapū oppose sand extraction at Te Ākau

Te Patuharakeke, is opposing an application to extract millions of cubic metres of sand from Bream Bay —a resource crucial to Auckland’s ongoing growth.

Local Northland hapū, Te Patuharakeke, is opposing an application to extract millions of cubic metres of sand from Bream Bay—a resource crucial to Auckland’s ongoing growth.

The fast-track application by marine resource extraction company McCallum Brothers seeks consent to mine 8.5 million cubic metres of sand over 35 years in Northland.

This proposal has sparked strong opposition from local iwi, including Te Patuharakeke, who fear that continued extraction will cause long-term environmental damage.

In its fast-track application, the company, which has operated in New Zealand since 1904, says “the objective of the proposal is to provide a long-term sustainable source of sand to Auckland (and Northland and Coromandel/Bay of Plenty in the future), which is suitable for concrete production.

“The efficient and secure production of concrete is essential for infrastructure and commercial/residential development.”

Iwi in Northland have rejected the application. At a hui held at Takahiwai Marae, just north of Whangārei, attendees delivered an unequivocal no.

David Milner of Te Patuharakeke, a vocal opponent of the proposal, warns that if the application is approved, Te Patuharakeke will continue to face its adverse impacts.

Te Patuharakeke member, David Milner. Photo/Te Ao Māori News

“It’s a never-ending battle.

“The mamae is really strong in regards to all of our whānau concerns.

“The mamae on our taonga and the mamae on our kai, and the mamae on our tohorā, all of our significant taonga in the moana.”

Prime target of fast-track legislation

Located south of Whangārei, Bream Bay stretches from Waipū to Marsden Point and includes several endangered species like the New Zealand dotterel.

Local Te Patuharakeke met at Takahiwai Marae to discuss fast-track application. Photo/Te Ao Māori News

It is also an area with a number of fast-track applications, including the Marsden Point Rail Link, the expansion of the container terminal at Northport.

For Te Patuharakeke, Te Ākau, or Bream Bay, is more than just a harbour; it is the mauri of their people, and with the way the bill has been constructed, dialogue with local iwi isn’t protected under the legislation.

Under the Fast-track Approvals Bill 2024, consultation with local iwi is not guaranteed, and while government ministers have the option to consult with local iwi, they are under no obligation to seek out the thoughts of local iwi.

Len Namana says it’s an issue that goes to the heart of the fight for Te Patuharakeke.

“E kore e noho tau ki roto i tāku nei ngākau.”

Namana says the hapū is focused on the future.

“Te tino hua, i ngā rā kei te heke mai, mō ngā tamariki, mō ngā mokopuna, mō ngā tamariki kāhore anō kia whānau mai ki te ao nei.”

Te Ao Māori News reached out to McCallum Brothers for comment but the company has not responded at this time.