Housing, Mental Health, Cost of Living and te reo Māori: Kaipara sets vision for Tāmaki Makaurau

In a powerful handover at Hoani Waititi Marae, the whānau of the late MP Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp presented the mauri of the Tāmaki Makaurau seat to Te Pāti Māori’s newly selected candidate, Oriini Kaipara.

Kaipara, a former broadcaster, was confirmed as the party’s preferred candidate last night after winning the vote against Te Kou o Rehua Panapa.

On Friday morning, Kemp’s whānau was welcomed onto the marae in West Auckland to formally pass on the mauri, which was represented by a maro — one of four woven by Kemp herself — and handed over by her son, Te Manea.

Whānau of Takutai Kemp handing over mauri of Tāmaki Makaurau seat to Te Pāti Māori candidate. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

The formal handover was also attended by Kaipara’s whānau, supporters, Te Pāti Māori MPs, Party President John Tamihere, and founding member Tā Pita Sharples.

Kaipara was raised in and around Hoani Waititi Marae, a place known for cultivating unapologetic Māori leadership.

She recently became a grandmother, which she described as a key motivation for entering politics, alongside the growing pressures many whānau are facing.

“As a mum and as a kuia now, it’s bloody hard. The cost of living is atrocious. Just getting by and making ends meet — even for someone like me with a modest but decent income — is a daily struggle. Rent prices, the cost of living, the dream of owning a home in Tāmaki Makaurau… It’s just out of reach for so many,” she said.

Rawiri Waititi, Oriini Kaipara, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer at Hoani Waititi Marae. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Flanked by co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Kaipara spoke to the media about how her upbringing has shaped her political vision.

“I’m just one person, but I come with the full force of Te Aho Matua, which represents every iwi, every hapū, every whānau.”

She outlined early priorities for her campaign, with more detailed policies to come.

These include securing mana whenua first right of refusal on significant private land, delivering kaupapa Māori housing solutions to end rangatahi houselessness, and expanding investment in Māori education models such as Te Aho Matua.

“What our people are crying out for is help — for us to truly listen, especially when it comes to mental health. That crisis didn’t just disappear. There was a huge mental health crisis only a couple of years ago, and now no one is talking about it,” she said.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the date for the by-election next week. The Green Party has confirmed it will not stand a candidate.

Labour is expected to announce its nominee in the coming days, with strong indications that it will be Peeni Henare.

When asked whether she was nervous about potentially facing the former Cabinet Minister, Kaipara said she was not, though she acknowledged having voted for Henare in the past.

She is confident that she is a strong contender for the seat and believes she has the experience to adequately represent the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.