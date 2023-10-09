From oyster farm and fish and chips to Ōhiwa harbour cruises

Tio Ōhiwa, the Bay of Plenty’s Ohope Oyster Fish and Chip shop and oyster farm, today launched New Zealand’s first 100% Māori-owned and operated tourism boat cruise called Kōtiti.

The new venture will take its visitors on a boat cruise sharing local historic landmarks in the Ōhiwa harbour and finish at the Tio Ōhiwa Oyster Farms with ready-to eat delicious seafood available to buy.

The first voyage, narrated by Wini Geddes

This couldn’t come at a better time as Tio Ōhiwa ‘s main focus is to create jobs for its Ngāti Awa, Whakatōhea, Mataatua descendants.

Wini Hahipene Geddes, part owner along with her husband Simon Geddes, said she was overwhelmed by the recently purchased $90,000 cruise boat and was proud to say the entire business is 100% Māori owned. “And that’s something we here in Ōhiwa can be proud of,” she said.

Tio Ōhiwa and its new tourism venture is about showcasing the rich culture and natural beauty of the region; visiting the oyster farm is part of the Tio Ōhiwa vision.

A year ahead

The boat will serve as a vital component of the cruise and oyster tours, accommodating up to 20 passengers per tour. Simon Geddes said Kōtiti was in their business plan but for next year, not this year.

“This guy from up at Mahurangi had it and said ‘Hey Simon, I have got this barge, what do you want to do? I reckon it will go well in Ōhiwa’ and I said that’s what we want and Wini said ‘no, we are getting it’,” he recalled.

Two lucky kaumātua from Ngāti Awa and Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pūkeko Eruera Manuera and Hemana Waaka enjoyed the cruise and listened intently to Wini Geddes narrating during the maiden voyage.

Ōhiwa oysters

“What an opportunity we have here to share our stories about our whenua and ancestors who lived on the Ōhiwa harbour,” Manuera said. And as the cruise approached the Tio Ōhiwa oyster farm and fish and chips shop, Waaka was looking forward to a tray of freshly shucked oysters.

“I’ve tasted a lot of oysters in my time and Ngā Puhi is not too bad but the Ōhiwa oyster, hands down, has got to be the best,” Waaka said.

Must-visit destination

Train, qualify and employ is a key aspect of Tio Ōhiwa. The cruise boat Kōtiti concept alone has employed 10, with another 15 on the way. “Three or four rangatahi now, who are doing aquaculture cadetships, the ladies that are doing the cooking, so they just came out of the woodwork and they are all Māori They have got the skills from the marae, at the back of the marae,” Simon Geddes said.

The introduction of Kōtiti is expected to attract more international guests to the Whakatāne region, positioning Tio Ōhiwa as a must-visit destination.

“We believe Kōtiti will serve as a gateway for international travellers to explore and appreciate the Whakatāne area,” he said.

The Ōhiwa Oyster shop is on Merito and Nuku land, which is the family whenua of Wini and Simon. They bought the Ōhiwa Oyster Farm and shop in June this year. Public cruises will start tomorrow and bookings can be made online.