Momoa, Waititi and Curtis buy Studio West in Indigenous-led push

A major New Zealand film studio is now under star-studded indigenous leadership.

This week Āriki Group Ltd — owned by founders Jason Momoa (Kānaka Maoli), Taika Waititi (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) and Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Hauiti, Te Arawa) — acquired Studio West in Tāmaki Makaurau, marking a move to create greater opportunities for Māori and Pacific creatives, and the wider screen industry.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting venture, especially with this being a Polynesian-led studio,” Waititi said in a Screen Guild NZ statement announcing the deal.

“We’re bringing our experience from working overseas back home to create jobs and opportunities for the industry here, and importantly, for Polynesian talent and creators.”

Director Taika Waititi with actor Chris Hemsworth during filming of Thor: Ragnarok. Photo / Marvel Studios

The Glen Eden-based film and television production facility counts recent international productions including M3GAN 2.0, Momoa’s Chief of War, and Disney’s Zombies 4 among its most notable projects, alongside earlier hits such as Power Rangers and Xena: Warrior Princess.

The group is keen to set a foundation for Polynesian success.

“At its core, this is about ownership, creative control, and building a strong economic base - creating a platform where our communities can lead, shape, and share their stories with the world,” said Curtis.

For Waititi, it is also about “building a space where our community can lead in the industry.”

Jason Momoa and Temuera Morrison hongi in Chief of War. Photo credit: Apple TV

Momoa, who has often expressed his affection for Aotearoa, said he wanted the world to see and hear stories from here.

“What excites me the most is the opportunity to build something lasting that supports local crews, nurtures talent, and creates pathways for the next generation of storytellers.

“I am proud to be part of that journey, and to help champion stories that deserve to be seen and heard around the world.”

Curtis said what unites the group is a shared vision.

“Jason and Taika have achieved remarkable success on the global stage, reaching audiences worldwide and bringing more than a billion dollars of production revenue into our economy.

“What unites us is a shared commitment to telling authentic local stories alongside independent artists from our own communities,” he said.