Could first-time politician win Ikaroa Rāwhiti?

Labour candidate, and first-time poltician Cushla Tangaere-Manuel went into Election Day ahead in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti according to Whakaata Māori polling early in the election campaign.

Now with voting finished, she and the incumbent MP, Meka Whaitiri of Te Pāti Māori, face a nervous wait as the votes are counted from the East Cape to Wainuiomata and every in between along the eastern seaboard of the North Island.

Early results so far, with ??? of the votes counted show in front. However with many of the larger booths yet to come in that could change, possibly on multiple occasions.

Whaitiri has held the seat since first winning it in 2012 for Labour, following the death of Parekura Horomia. However, in May this year she shocked the party, and shook the political landscape in Aotearoa when she switched allegiance to Te Pāti Māori, and in doing so removed Ikaroa-Rāwhiti from the clutches of Labour for the first time.

Both candidates have traveled extensively the length and breadth of the vast, largely rural electorate over the past 6 weeks hoping to capture as many of the votes as possible and hoping no doubt to encourage much of the 13,000 voters who didn’t vote in 2020.



