Hakamart launches as one-stop shop for Kapa Haka Gear

Built by kaihaka, for kaihaka. Hakamart is set to make sourcing kapa haka gear easier for groups throughout Aotearoa.

A new business is aiming to make life easier for kapa haka groups around Aotearoa by bringing haka gear and resources together in one place.

Hakamart was founded by Puahaere Vaka, who says the idea came from her experience in the kapa haka world and the challenges of sourcing equipment from multiple suppliers.

“I wanted to create a space for us kaihaka, e mātāmua ai tēnei toa mō ngā mahi kapa haka haere ake nei,” says Vaka.

Photo/ Hakamart Instagram

The business will focus on products used by kaihaka, including storage boxes, piupiu bags, pari bags, and carrying cases for taiaha, patu, and pūtātara.

The launch marks the fulfillment of a long-term goal for Vaka, who wanted to create a specialist haka store dedicated to the needs of kapa haka groups, schools, and performers.

Hakamart aims to become a one-stop shop for haka-related equipment, making it easier for tutors, students, and kapa haka teams to find what they need in one place.

The business also plans to develop its own range of products. Vaka says some of the items currently being worked on are not widely available elsewhere and have been designed with the needs of kaihaka in mind.

Vaka has strong ties to the kapa haka community. She stands as the current female leader of Te Hekenga a Rangi and is also involved in tutoring secondary school kapa haka groups.

“Ko ngā taputapu ka puta, tuatahi ake, kāore i te tino kitea, kāore i te tino hanga, e tangata kē atu, a tōna wā ka puta ko te whānui o ngā taputapu a Hakamart,” says Vaka.

Photo/ Hakamart Instagram

This year, she and fellow tutor Keihana Kingi-Takoko are the kapa haka tutors at Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pātetere. Through roles like this, she has seen firsthand the costs and logistical challenges involved in preparing groups for performances and competitions.

She says those experiences helped shape the vision for Hakamart and highlighted the need for a dedicated supplier focused on kapa haka.

The launch comes weeks ahead of the national secondary school kapa haka competition being held in Tauranga Moana, where groups from across the country are preparing for one of the biggest events on the calendar.

“Ko māua ko Keihana tēra e noho ana ki konei ki Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pātetere, hei tumu haka i tēnei tau,” says Vaka.