Te Tai Hauāuru: who takes the empty throne?

From the moment incumbent MP Adrian Rūrawhe announced he would only seek a place on the Labour party list, Te Tai Hauāuru was identified as a seat to watch at this year’s election.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngārewa-Packer came within 1100 votes of beating Rūrawhe three years ago and could justifiably have been thought of as the obvious successor to the seat occupied by the Speaker of the House.

Voter turnout will be crucial to the chances of all the candidates this time around. Less than 70 per cent turned out in 2020. In a tight race, just 10 per cent of the 11,500 people who didn’t vote could have meant a very different result.

However, with the return of National to the Māori electorates and the subsequent nomination of list MP Harete Hipango, and the selection of Soraya Peke-Mason, a relation of Rūrawhe and herself having a strong claim to the whakapapa within the Rātana church as the Labour candidate saw the campaign thrown wide open.

Peke-Mason has been a list MP for a matter of only months, entering the House after former speaker Trevor Mallard resigned to become ambassador to Ireland ,emerged as the front runner in the Whakaata Māori opinion poll this month.

With only a five percentage point lead, and nearly a third of voters undecided as well as National polling comparatively well with the party vote all three candidates, and Paris Winiata for Vision NZ the official vote comes down to the wire.



