Conservative Māori play unprecedented role in National’s victory

Conservative Māori have played an unprecedented part in National’s victory in the country’s general seats - despite three of the new MPs having low rankings on National’s Party List.

Dan Bidois (Northcote), James Meager (Rangitata) and David MacLeod ( New Plymouth) were listed at 60, 67 and 69 respectively - but all three beat out their Labour opponents to win their seats.They’ll be joined by sitting MPs Dr Shane Reti (Whāngarei) Tama Poata (Hamilton West) and unsuccesful electorate candidates, Harete Hipango and Hinurewa Te Hau, who are still likely to enter Parliament as National list MPs.

Northcote MP Dan Bidois (Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Maniapoto) has regained the seat he lost to Labour. A bone cancer survivor, Bidois trained as a butcher then went on to become an economist, here and overseas, graduating with a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard University.

Rangitata MP, James Meager (Ngai Tahu) is a solicitor. A former press secretary to Paula Bennett he was born and raised in Timaru. New Plymouth MP, David MacLeod (Ngāti Mutunga/Ngāti Porou) grew up on a Manaia dairy farm and is a former director of Fonterra, Port of Taranaki and the Parininihi Ki Waitōtara Trust.

On the left, 26 year-old Wellington city councillor , Tamatha Paul (Waikato, Ngāti Awa) won the city’s Wellington Central seat for the Greens.

The first woman elected as president of the Victoria University Students Association, Paul represents an urban, youth vote that has been missing in previous elections.

It was a devastating result for Labour but all was not lost - Manurewa MP, Arena Williams (Ngai Tūhoe, Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki), safely retained her seat with an election night majority of some 5,000 with 90 percent of the vote counted.

And it was no surprise that Act leader David Seymour (Ngāpuhi) will continue to represent Epsom.

Across the political spectrum there are a number of candidates in both General and Māori seats who were beaten but will still make it into parliament on their Party List.

They are:

National - Dale Aotea Stephens, Harete Hipango and Hinurewa Te Hau;

Labour - Kelvin Davis, Willie Jackson, Willow-Jean Prime, Adrian Rurawhe, Peeni Henare, Jo Luxton, Rino Tirikatene, Shanan Halbert;

Green - Teanau Tuiono, Hūhana Lyndon, Darlene Tana;

Act - Nicole McKee and Karen Chhour;

Te Pāti Māori - Meka Whaitiri.