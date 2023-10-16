Te Pāti Māori calls taihoa on Te Taitokerau

Kelvin Davis says, as far as he is concerned, he remains the MP for Te Taitokerau.

That comes as Te Pāti Māori candidate for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, reiterates that she has no intention of conceding to the incumbent Labour MP and cabinet minister.

She’s just 487 votes behind and special votes may again decide the final outcome.

“We never ceded sovereignty, so no, we’re not ceding this moment,” she says.

On election night, Davis got 7,792 votes, while 7,305 votes went to Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. That’s a difference of 487 votes and with 500,000 special votes yet to be counted, anything could happen.

“As long as I get the specials coming in my favour, I’m still proud to be the MP for Te Taitokerau; I’ve got the mandate of the people,” Davis says.

Keeping his seat

However, if the votes send the electorate Kapa-Kingi’s way, Davis will stay in Parliament as he is No. 2 on the Labour list.

While Kapa-Kingi and Davis battle it out for the right to represent Te Tai Tokerau, third-place getter Huhana Lyndon of the Greens is home and hosed. Former Ngāti Wai Trust Board chief executive Lyndon made it onto the list and spent today in Wellington getting used to her new surroundings.

“I can push policies that are important to me, like the environment, farming, education, and women’s rights.”

She says there is only one job: advocating for the big issues.

“One thing that is important is to concentrate on Te Tai Tokerau, and whoever the member is for Te Taitokerau, I will work closely with them for the betterment of the people.”