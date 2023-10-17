Tamihere calls for investigation into Electoral Commission

President of Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere is calling for an immediate investigation into the Electoral Commission.

“We just want to rock up to a polling booth and be treated like non-Māori.”

Tamihere says that there were many occasions when voting stations in Manurewa and Hoani Waititi Marae ran out of forms.

“Not just once but five days over there they ran out of voting forms for Māori so, if that’s happening at these places, it’s happening at a lot of places and we are getting the evidence in on that.”

Just 18,000 votes were cast in the electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau. Peeni Henare retained his seat but special votes may unseat him. He’s just 495 votes ahead of Takutai Kemp of Te Pāti Māori.

“I’m just humbled that I still have the opportunity at this stage to be a representative for Tāmaki Makaurau,” Henare says.

“When it comes to my tuahine Takutai, I have no doubt I will talk with her soon - She’s been a huge leader for our whānau here in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Tamihere says he will consider calling for a new election after November 3 if there are seats that are “too close to call.”