Whakaata Māori to broadcast Te Mana Kuratahi

Forty-six primary school kapa haka from 16 regions across Aotearoa are polishing their performances ahead of Te Mana Kuratahi competition to be held in Nelson later this month.

As the ‘Home of Haka’, Whakaata Māori is broadcasting this national event live to MĀORI+ and Te Reo Channel from October 30 to November 3.

This year’s competition is the first since Covid-19 arrived in Aotearoa in 2020. The biennial event was cancelled in 2021 when parts of the Waikato-Tainui region were put into lockdown alongside Tāmaki Makaurau.

Last month, Te Matatini provided Te Mana Kuratahi with over $1 million to assist the rōpū from around the country to cover the expense of getting to Nelson for what will be the first of three national kapa haka competitions the city hosts.

Te Tauihu o te Waka will next year host the country’s top secondary school performers while the senior Te Matatini competition is scheduled to be held in Nelson in 2027.

Te Mana Kuratahi begins on October 30, with local kura kaupapa, Tuia Te Matangi, taking the stage at 8.45am.