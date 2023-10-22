Māori and Pasifika artists seek crowd funding, resources in Moana campaign

This year's 'Boosted x Moana' cohort gathered for a workshop at The Fale Pasifika in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. (NZ Arts Foundation)

Pacific artists in New Zealand are calling on the public to support their month of Moana campaign across the country.

The call came as the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi honoured 2023 laureate Robert ‘Bob’ Jahnke (ONZM, FRSNZ), in Ōtautahi Christchurch, this week.

The foundation said crowdfunding and resources that catered specifically to the arts continued to be a vital avenue for those seeking support.

For October, the Boosted x Moana campaign involves Pasifika artists seeking funding support to get some of their projects off the ground.

2008 Laureate Shane Cotton, who presented Jahnke with his laureate, said this campaign would help propel a diverse range of projects by Māori and Pacific artists.

“Our art world is robust, but there are not a lot of funds to go around, so we compete against one another in terms of money. For many artists, it is a struggle.”

In its fourth year running, Boosted includes the reinvigoration of an iconic waiata, a contemporary traditional Fijian masi (hand-beaten fibre), pou for a waka carving workshop and Pasifika film screening collective.

Artists participating this year include Esther Louise, Helmet Marko, Joshua Rollo, Carrisse Uta’i, Kahu Kaiha, Ema I’u and Francis Baker, Arieta Rika, Elsie Andrewes, Emele Ugavule, Teherenui Koteka, Kaisa Fa’atui, Helena Rudolph, Langi’o’uiha ‘I L Tangulu, Filani Macassey, Pacific Sisters, Henry Ah-Foo Taripo, Pierre Kaiha, Jacqui Burke, Summer Lloyd and Vaopule Siva.

There are “storytelling and world-builders” from Lalaga Niu, Fetu, Ngaroma Crown, and Black Grace.

Nine artists were awarded laureates this year: Sean Macdonald, Ladi6 (MNZM), Peter Black, Fiona Clark, Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi, Taiaroa Royal, Giselle Clarkson, Annie Goldson (ONZM), and Jahnke.

“Robert Jahnke has had an immense impact as one of the founders of Toioho ki Āpiti, a ground-breaking school of art that has fostered the learning and practice of generations of Māori and Indigenous artists,” the selection panel said in a statement.

“His own work is politically engaged, visually breathtaking and explores traditional Māori narratives in a way that is incredibly contemporary and exciting.”

Jahnke, who mentored three of this year’s laureates, told Stuff that throughout his career, he has continued to evolve his practice, and advocate for and inspire generations of artists and scholars.

“I tell my students, we can create art that doesn’t necessarily look Māori, but it’s anchored in kaupapa Māori.

“Māori artists who use Māori imagery are becoming more acceptable today, there’s an embrace of Māori arts that wasn’t there before,” the 72-year-old sculptor said.

Arts legends: 2008 laureate Shane Cotton and 2023 laureate Robert Jahnke. (Christine Rovoi/Stuff)

The Arts Foundation said it aimed to create open and safe spaces to share what art is to Aotearoa.

“Crowd funding is a team sport, so we brought together this year’s Boosted x Moana cohort for a workshop at The Fale Pasifika in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, joined by our Boosted x Moana alumni, and artists from the Pacific Arts community and abroad.

“The project owners learned the ropes ahead of their Boosted campaigns: how Boosted works, what sets us apart from other crowdfunding platforms, and how to run a successful campaign.”

The foundation said the campaign also aimed to “uphold the rich tapestry of Pacific artworks that make Aotearoa’s arts scene special”.

The “all-or-nothing” crowdfunding campaigns have to meet their funding target, or donations will be refunded to supporters.

Creative NZ will match every donation, it said. The donation deadline is Tuesday, October 31, and you can choose who to support here.

-Stuff.co.nz