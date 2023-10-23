Kiri Allan signs book deal, opens up about life after politics

Former Labour minister Kiri Allan, who exited the political arena in July, is venturing into new horizons. The former East Coast MP announced in a recent Facebook post that she has inked a book deal with Penguin Publishers.

“More on that later no doubt but can promise it’s going to be a yarn,” Allan stated.

In addition to her literary pursuits, Allan also spoke to her newest endeavour, a consultancy firm named KLA Consulting. Bearing the motto, “Efficient and effective: solving your problems”, the firm is poised to offer services ranging from problem-solving, strategy implementation, and building community bridges to fostering out-of-the-box thinking.

Allan also spoke candidly about her post-political life, sharing her joy in spending daily quality time with her daughter.

“We haven’t hung out on a daily basis since she was born. It’s the best thing I’ve done in my life - hands down,” Allan said.

Hadn’t planned on anyone being at all interested in my very low key life post politics but given I’ve had a few laughs... Posted by Kiri Allan on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Her decision to establish KLA Consulting comes after she departed her Cabinet role due to a car accident in Wellington.

Addressing criticisms that she’s part of the perceived politician/lobbyist rotating system in New Zealand, Allan stood her ground. She emphasized her right to pursue a livelihood post-politics, drawing parallels with other former politicians like Bill English, David Cunliffe, and Steven Joyce.

“It’s relatively common for former politicians to want a bit of a quieter life and engage on a project-by-project basis,” she remarked.

Allan, who has a background in law, went on to defend her choice, stating, “I am a former public lawyer. Part of that role is to advise clients on how to navigate public and administrative law.” She added it’s only logical for individuals to leverage their expertise and skills for gainful employment.