Thirteen-year-old youngest athlete at international cross fit competition

Tahlia Vosaki (Ngāti Porou, Fiji) is the only cross-fit athlete from Australasia participating in the Crossfit Woodapalooza competition in Miami next year.

At only 13 years old, she’s also the youngest of the 2,000 competitors.

“I’m quite nervous because a lot of the other athletes have been to the CrossFit games,” Vosaki says.

It’s Vosaki’s first individual competition but she has been competing against adults since she was nine.

Her coach Mitchell says although her fitness level is “off the charts,” and it’s her mental strength and dedication that impresses him the most.

“She trains two times a day on a Friday. At the moment she gets out of bed at 5:30 am on a Saturday to train twice, and she’s at homeschool to put more focus into this.”

Tahlia and her whānau are trying to raise money for her trip to Miami in January next year.