Support group for dads of autistic children in high demand

ASD Dads (Autism Spectrum Disorder Dads) is an initiative that aims to create a safe space for parents of children with autism.

Jordan Ikitule started the group as a way of sharing ideas and experiences between dads who share this commonality.

“There just needs to be a lot more support out there for our families in the community who have kids with autism,” he says.

Jordan Ikitule and son (Mare Riki)

The 31-year-old father of two left his job working as an employment consultant to pursue this initiative after he discovered there was a demand for community groups such as ASD dads.

“People are asking from all over the country can we start one in Hamilton, Dunedin, Christchurch and we’ve been getting messages from our cousins in Australia.

“My son is five years old and he is non-verbal, so he doesn’t speak. It’s a bit difficult to communicate and he’s still in nappies … And it’s these sort of challenges that make you end up getting to work late and these are things that can happen on a daily basis - it’s something that we are not in control of.”

The group’s fourth meeting will take place this Saturday evening.