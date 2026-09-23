Shane Jones defends Government’s Māori-Crown record despite poll showing relations have worsened

A recent poll has found 72% of Māori voters believe Māori-Crown relations have worsened under the current Government. NZ First Deputy Leader Shane Jones pushes back, pointing to kaupapa the Government has supported.

The Whakaata Māori-Curia poll surveyed 1,000 Māori voters on the Māori and general rolls between 29 August and 10 September.

Cost of living was the biggest issue, identified by 42% of respondents, followed by Māori-Crown relations at 15%. Housing and health were each at 7%.

On the Treaty relationship, 72% said the Government had weakened the Māori-Crown partnership. 12% said it had strengthened it, while 16% were unsure.

The poll also found 65% support for developing a written constitution that includes a role for Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Asked why he thought Māori voters felt the relationship had worsened, Jones pointed to Government support for kaupapa marae.

“Treaty matters have gone through a bit of a reset. But go and ask the Ringatū leaders and the Rātana leaders and they’ll say the matua helped develop their marae.”

Jones has also criticised the Waitangi Tribunal’s role and the scope of its inquiries, arguing it has moved beyond its intended purpose and needs greater restraint.

Labour’s Te Tai Tokerau candidate Willow-Jean Prime says the findings did not surprise her.

“Kahore ahau i ohorere ki tērā kōrero i puta mai. Nā te mea, e rongo atu ana ahau i ērā mamae, hōhā, riri hoki mō te takatakahi i te Tiriti o Waitangi,” she said.

Prime says she heard similar concerns from rangatahi in Moerewa over the weekend.

“I kōrero ahau ki ētahi o ngā rangatahi i runga i te tiriti o Moerewa i te wīkene kua pahure ake, he aha ngā take nui ki a kōrua, ko te takatakahi i te Tiriti, ko te kaikiri o tēnei kāwanatanga. He rangatahi rāua,” she said.

Prime says Labour is committed to reinstating references to Te Tiriti across legislation.

However, she would not say whether Labour would release specific policies aimed at strengthening the Treaty relationship before the election.