Ngā Manu Kōrero kicks off in Te Kaikohekohe, with more than 2,000 people expected to arrive over the next week

More than 2,000 people are expected in Kaikohekohe this week for Ngā Manu Kōrero, as young speakers from around the country come together to compete at Ngā Manu Kōrero 2026.

The competition has been running for more than 60 years and has become a major platform for rangatahi to showcase their reo Māori, confidence and speaking skills.

For those in the crowd, it is also a chance to see some of the country’s future speakers and leaders take the stage.

After taking out the title last year in Whanganui, Te Kahurangi Teinakore-Huaki is back at this year’s competition, and she is ready to see and hear the ideas the next generation has in store.

“I rongo i tētahi anō momo taumata i tētahi anō maunga me kake engari mā te aha hei tōku tuku tuku i tōku 100 paihēneti,”

This year her topic of discussion was “Tino rangatiratangatia tō reo” which talked about allowing a person to have their own opinion, but disagreement is never an excuse for verbal abuse or disrespect.

“Te tere hoki o te arero māori ki te hahani, hei hā hī,” says Teinakore-Huaki.

The senior competitors deliver a prepared speech as well as an impromptu one, meaning they have to think quickly and deliver their kōrero in front of a crowd and a panel of judges.

On Tuesday, 25 schools took to the stage, standing proudly behind their tuakana as they shared their ideas, their perspectives and the issues that matter to them. Giving voice to what they want their people and communities to hear, understand and take notice of.

From te reo Māori and the environment to rangatahi leadership, social media, technology and education, each kaikōrero brings their own perspective and ideas to the stage.

Māori Topics

Tino rangatiratangatia tō reo

Mana motuhaketia te taiao

Pakeke mā, kua hua te marama!

E kore tōku pūweru e māku i te pata ua!

Tūngia te ururua, kia tupu whakarito te pā harakeke

Students may determine their own topic

English Topics

Old School Roots, New School Energy

Home: The Place Your Soul Bookmarks

TikTok – Tiny Videos, Big Understanding!

Generation Kotahitanga: Māori Youth Leading Unity

AI Tutors – Helping Hand or Homework Hackers?

Students may determine their own topic

Former 2011 Pei Te Hurinui winner, now Judge Kaharau Keogh, says there is more to a strong performance than simply knowing your speech.

“ E rua ngā huarahi i ngā wā katoa, ko te huarahi o te whakakata te whakangahau, ko te huarahi o te ruku hōhonu pea, arā pea ngā rautaki whāia e au,” says Keogh

Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Long-standing history in Te Tai Tokerau.

Ngā Manu Kōrero has a long history in Te Tai Tokerau, with the competition first being held in the region in Whangārei in 1998, then later held in 2016, right through to this year’s competition in Kaikohe.

The event has also been a starting point for several well-known Māori voices, including Julian Wilcox, Hinurewa Poutu, Tāmati Waaka, Raniera Blake and Ngātapa Black.

“He kaupapa nui tēnei ki a tātou e kite ana, kua roa te manu kōrero e tū ana he āki tēnei ki a koutou. Ki a tātou, kia tū ki te kōrero,” says supporter.

Photos / Te Ao Māori News

Today marks Day Two of Ngā Manu Kōrero 2026, with more than 30 schools gathered in Kaikohe to support their kaikōrero as they prepare to take the stage. Around the competition, kai stalls, vendors and hāngi are helping manaaki the crowds and bring the community together to enjoy all that Kaikohe has to offer.

“E hīkaka ana ahau ki te kite i ngā whanaunga o Te Kura Kaupapa o Kaikohe,” says another supporter.

On Wednesday, the focus shifts to the Tā Turi Kara section, with the younger rangatahi ready to make their mark.