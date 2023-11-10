Chris Hipkins to be sworn in again as PM until coalition talks finalise

It seems the old government will still be running the country for a while longer.

As per the agreement reached by Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon, the Governor General will be advised to prolong the current caretaker government setup until the next government is established.

With that, Chris Hipkins will remain caretaker prime minister and ministers will continue in their portfolios minus Nanaia Mahuta, who leaves office tomorrow as she was not re-elected.

Grant Robertson will take over foreign affairs and disarmament and arms control, while Willie Jackson will take over associate minister for Māori development from Mahuta respectively.

“Under section 6 of the Constitution Act, current ministers must leave office at 11:59pm tomorrow, Saturday, November 11. Given the writ has not yet been returned due to recounts and negotiations to form a new government are progressing, the simplest solution is to roll over the current caretaker arrangements for a little bit longer,” Hipkins said in a press release moments ago.

“The reappointments will be made on the papers at about 1pm tomorrow– there will not be an appointment ceremony.

“This solution to a constitutional quirk has been amicably agreed and we continue to consult closely with the incoming government on all key decisions,” Chris Hipkins said.

It comes as coalition talks to form a new government between the National, ACT and NZ First parties continue.