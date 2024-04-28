Te Whanganui ā Orotū Taiwhenua appoints new chief executive

New tumu whakarae Mat Mullany in August 2022, the then Director, Māori Capability and Engagement at the Office of the Auditor General. Photo / Office of the Auditor General / X

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotū, the mandated iwi authority for Ahuriri (Napier), has appointed a new chief executive, Mat Mullany (Ngāti Pārau, Ngāi Te Ruruku, Ngāti Matepu, Ngāti Hāwea, Ngāi Te Whatuiāpiti, Kuki Airani).

“We’re ecstatic with Mat’s appointment,” said board chairman Hori Reti, who announced their new tumu whakarae on Saturday.

Mullany, who joins the Taiwhenua from the Office of the Auditor General where he delivered the first Te Ao Māori Strategy and established a rōpū of Māori leaders to advise the Auditor General, has worked for almost 20 years in the public and private sectors, while also serving his marae and hapū of Ngāti Kahungunu.

“Mat is a problem solver, a strategist, and has an unwavering dedication to the people of Te Whanganui ā Orotū. After having spent almost 20 years in Wellington working in the public and private sectors, we are delighted that he has brought his skillset home to benefit our hapū and marae and our region.”

Prior to the Office of the Auditor General, Mullany worked at Deloitte and has experience at the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Education and Te Arawhiti, the Ministry for Māori-Crown Relations.

In a governance capacity, Mullany has served as trustee of the Mana Ahuriri Trust, the Ngāti Pārau Hapū Trust and Waiohiki marae.

“I’m extremely honoured to lead Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotū. It is a privilege to serve the organisation to realise the dreams of our tīpuna in bringing prosperity and wellbeing to our people,” said Mullany.

“There is a big task ahead to address the current inequities facing our people, but we have always had the solutions based on our reo and our tikanga.”

Mullany added that he is looking forward to being home again.

“I’m also excited to return home. I went to school here, my whānau and marae are here and the mahi we put in now will benefit the mokopuna of Te Whanganui ā Orotū.”

Mullany takes over from previous tumu whakarae Tania Eden who resigned in October after six years.

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotū encompasses 8 marae and 17 hapū from Te Haroto to Kohupātiki (Clive). The marae include Te Haroto, Petane, Tangoio, Waiohiki, Moteo, Wharerangi, Timikara and Kohupātiki.











