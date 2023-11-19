‘Absolutely devastated’: Missing Tauranga man allegedly forced into car

Police are appealing for reports of sightings or other information to help them locate Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton, who was last seen on November 3. (Photo / Supplied)

A Tauranga man missing for two weeks was allegedly pulled out of his car and forced into another vehicle, and his family hold grave concerns for his safety.

Police are appealing for public help to find Harley Shrimpton.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said 28-year-old Shrimpton had been reported missing by his family and there were concerns for his safety, welfare and whereabouts.

“Harley was last seen by family members in Tauranga around two weeks ago and has been missing since November 3,” the spokesperson said.

Police initially sought help via a media release issued on Saturday night.

Less than 24 hours later, a police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times a couple of people had come forward with information which was being followed up on.

However, police were still seeking help from people if they had any sightings to report or suggestions as to where Shrimpton may have gone.

“The police are making checks into those calls and still appealing for the public’s help to locate Mr Shrimpton. We [urge] anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

A Tauranga-based female cousin, who asked not to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times she and other family members were “absolutely devastated” and had " major concerns” for Harley’s safety.

She said the “last confirmed sighting” of him was at McDonald’s in Mount Maunganui on November 3.

She also said two friends with Harley at the time told other family members he had been pulled out of one of the friends’ cars and made to get into another.

“This is an extremely hard time for our family and we’re doing everything we can to find Harley. On behalf of the family, we appreciate the community’s support in trying to help locate Harley and his whereabouts,” Shrimpton’s cousin said.

“We aren’t 100 per cent sure, but it’s highly likely Harley was wearing long black jeans, a white T-shirt and a black cap.”

Harley’s cousin said the police had been “amazing” with the investigation so far and were keeping in contact regularly.

“We appreciate their support.”

Anyone who has seen Shrimpton or has information that may help the police is urged to call 105 and quote file number 231117/9085.