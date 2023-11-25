Justin Tipa elected new Ngāi Tahu chair

Justin Tipa is the newly elected kaiwhakahaere (chair) of Te Rūnanga Ngāi Tahu.

His appointment follows Friday’s election at a tribal hui at Arahura Marae near Hokitika, the iwi said.

Tipa, who has represented Te Rūnanga o Moeraki on the tribal council for the past two years, replaces Lisa Tumahai who stepped down after seven years in the role.

“I am humbled by the support I have received throughout the motu and understand the weight of expectation that comes with these roles,” Tipa said in an iwi pānui on Saturday.

“I will always acknowledge our pakeke and kaumātua who have sacrificed much to build our tribal strengths. I do not underestimate the mahi ahead to continue to move our iwi forward.”

The vote for kaiwhakahaere tuarua (deputy chair) was drawn and will now be decided at the rūnanga’s next formal meeting in early 2024.