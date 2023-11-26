‘Saying ‘I love you’ goes a long way’: The Napier boxing club fighting through tragedy for a better future

Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A boxing club born from grief was rocked by another tragedy last week. Mitchell Hageman talks to Shamrock Boxing Maraenui founder Taka Burton about finding light in times of darkness.

When the gloves come off after a hard night’s training at Shamrock Boxing in Napier, Taka Burton sits his ākonga (students) down and delivers a powerful message.

“I tell the kids every day after training to go home and tell their parents they love them.”

For Burton and many others in the tight-knit Maraenui community, the pain that depression and suicide cause is raw.

His son Shamrock, from whom the gym takes its name, died in a suspected suicide aged 20 in October last year.

Then one week ago, on November 17, tragedy struck again. This time Shamrock’s uncle died suddenly.

His death was another devastating blow for a grieving whānau but Burton says now’s not the time to go silent about it.

Instead, he says the kaupapa of Shamrock needs to be amplified: that it’s OK to speak out if you’re struggling, that no one should be afraid to share their feelings.

“With Shamrock’s passing, I realised four months later that I wasn’t loving him the way any parent should,” Burton said.

“I thought buying stuff for Shamrock was my way of buying love. It wasn’t, and I realised that.”

His theory is it’s better to use words to express yourself.

“Saying ‘I love you’ goes a long way.”

Burton is showing his boxing students (more than 60 now, from aged 5 to adults) that there is more to life than just material things.

“The classes encourage them to teach others, to do positive things...

“The love and support they get is more important than the money and cars and whatever.”

In this sense, classes at Shamrock Boxing aren’t just about fighting. Burton wants to make it a place where tamariki can openly talk about their feelings and learn the skills needed to be able to speak up.

“It’s about communicating with them better, believing them, and not judging them.”

Video messages to the boxing family usually follow training, in which Burton highlights the importance of speaking out if you are struggling and connecting with family.

Recently, videos as a tribute after Shamrock’s uncle’s death amassed thousands of views and unwavering support.

Fond memories of Shamrock are encapsulated at the gym and a boombox of his uncle’s sits at the gym and is played at training as a tribute.

“The community has been so supportive ... I encourage the kids to join in other sports as well,” Burton said.

He’s seen what good comes of having a place to connect. Bullies have become friends, kids have come out of their shells, and those depressed have sought help.

“Some of the adults in the classes I’ve started, I’ve even got them off smoking meth.”

The next bout will see the kids go to Wairoa for a tournament in a recently donated van.

There are also ongoing talks with boxing heavyweight Shane Cameron and other mental health advocates to organise a charity bout for mental health in February next year.

“We’re getting those guys on board as well because many of them have been impacted themselves.”

Burton’s working with Colenso High School as well, giving those who may face challenges a space to share their feelings and become immersed in the sport.

“We’ve got about 30 kids. Apparently, they never used to talk to each other. Now I get them to shake hands and say hello to each other and now they are really close at school,” he said.

“Things like getting one of them to do the stretches also helps encourage them to speak out and be confident in front of the whole group.”

Students train at Shamrock Boxing Club in Maraenui, Napier.

The gravity of love isn’t lost on Burton. He’s received dozens of messages from those impacted by his kōrero and lessons.

“It’s pretty heartwarming when you get the kids that reach out to you like that.”

It’s instances like seeing the bully become the ally, the person who is struggling reaching out, or even the 9-year-old making makeshift training ropes out of bed sheets that make him realise there’s light in the darkness.

“All those kids that were out there smashing windows, they’re now all at my house doing training instead.

“The kids I’ve got and the progress I’ve seen is just amazing.”

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



