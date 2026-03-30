Fuel support welcomed, but falls short for struggling South Auckland families

Auckland local politicians and a local advocate says the Government’s $50 weekly fuel payment falls short for families already struggling with rising costs.

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board member, says soaring fuel costs are already forcing households into difficult decisions.

“If they have to get to work and it now costs $150, $200 to fill a tank… that means they have to cut from somewhere else. Is it from kids’ lunches?”

“It’s going to push us to the edge of having to buy cheaper, unhealthier food.”

The government, early last week, announced almost 150,000 families will receive an extra $50 a week to help with soaring petrol prices

Apulu says many “working poor” households will miss out on the targeted support, particularly those who rely on cars to get to work.

Alf Filipaina, Manukau ward councillor, says while the payment will be welcomed by some families, eligibility conditions mean others will miss out.

Filipaina says while local government can advocate for change, its ability to respond is limited.

“There’s really very little that local government can do.”

Ideas like free or subsidised public transport often come with trade-offs, he says.

“Ultimately, the ratepayers will end up paying.”

Agnes Magele, coordinator from Auckland Action Against Poverty, says the support does not match the scale of hardship many households are facing.

“Families that are already stretched to the breaking point, $50 a week isn’t going to stretch very far,” she told Pacific Mornings.

Magele, who works with families experiencing hardship, says many are already being forced to make difficult choices between paying for food, fuel, or their rent and bills.

The Government says the payment is targeted at low to middle-income working households with dependent children.

But Magele says some of the most vulnerable are likely to miss out.

“The people that are going to be missing out on this are definitely beneficiaries… people that are working in casual or part-time work… families with unstable incomes," she said.

Magele says free public transport could provide immediate relief.

Apulu says local leaders have already been pushing for the idea.

“We believe that would be a game changer,” he said.

Filipaina says any changes would need to be considered through Auckland Council’s annual plan process, where residents can have their say on spending priorities, including measures like free public transport.

Auckland Transport says it recognises the pressure households are facing, but support is constrained by funding.

General Manager Richard Harrison says fares will not increase despite rising costs.

“We recognise times are tough at the moment and a significant number of families face some difficult everyday decisions.”

He says existing support includes a $50 weekly fare cap and discounted travel options, which delivered more than 886,000 free trips in its first year.

However, he says the agency must balance affordability with maintaining services.

“We need to make the most efficient use of the funding we receive… to ensure we can continue delivering reliable and frequent public transport services.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the $50 support policy is designed to help those most affected while avoiding wider economic impacts.

“Those most affected by the global shockwaves hitting the New Zealand economy are lower-to-middle income families who cannot easily avoid higher fuel costs,” she said.

The Government considered broader support, but options are limited, she says.

“Our ability to provide additional support is limited by the significant increase in debt.”

The $50 weekly payment will reach around 143,000 families through the in-work tax credit, with a further 14,000 becoming newly eligible.

Willis says the $373 million policy will be funded within existing budget limits and will not increase borrowing or inflation.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.