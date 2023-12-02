Pioneering Māori educationalist Tūroa Royal, 88, returns home to Hauraki

The tangi for pioneering Māori educationalist Tūroa Kiniwe Royal will be held in Hauraki on Monday.

He died this week in Auckland at the age of 88.

Royal, who was from Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāti Tamatera, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Hine, was the principal of Wellington High School from 1978 to 1986 and was involved in founding Whitireia Polytechnic in Porirua and Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki.

He was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2013 New Year Honours for services to education and was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature from Massey University in 2009 for his commitment to Māori education over more than 50 years.

He lay in state at Raukawa Marae, Ōtaki, and returned home to his people of Hauraki on Saturday.

Royal will be laid to rest at the family urupā at Waimangō on Monday.