MSD confirm it paid $180k to the woman dubbed ‘the tooth fairy’ & had no recorded complaints

Graham MacPherson from the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) Regional Commissioner for Northland confirmed the evidence presented in the court of $180,000 was the amount given to Claire Wihongi-Matene.

Matene was the Supplier who was registered with MSD and who received the amount over three years to provide denture and dental treatment services.

MacPherson says being registered with MSD does not represent endorsement. “Being on the suppliers register with MSD as a means of enabling payment.”

However, they also expect suppliers of services to meet the standards required by the relevant regulatory authorities. In this case, Matene was not a qualified dental technician which is why she was fined $7000.

However, Māori in Northland stand by Matene. With no denture service in Kaikohe, the only service is in Whangārei or Kerikeri but that comes with an exorbitant price tag.

Health advocate Moe Milne firmly believes dentists became jealous of Claire Wihongi-Matene who serviced dentures and the needs of her hapū and iwi under tikanga Māori and charged much less.

Milne says “He pai nei taku menemene atu ki te ao i runga i te mea nānā i mahi aku niho. Nō reira he tino tautoko tēnei ki a ia.”

(”I can now smile at the world because of the work she did. I am in full support of her.”)

Northland leaders were among the many supporters who were at Claire’s sentencing in Kaikohe courthouse.

Although Milne couldn’t make it, she supported Claire’s work.

Speaking to Te Ao News from her home in Matawaia, South of Kaikohe in Northland, she says she’s annoyed that there are no denture services in the area.

“Ko te mea tino nui me te blimmin hōhā koia anake anō te mea e mahi niho ana i roto i tēnei takiwā. Tuarua koia anake anō te mea e mahi niho ana e ea ai e te hunga i kōnei ki te utu.”

(“The biggest qualm I have is she is the only person who provides denture work in this area, secondly, she is the only person to do it at a low cost.”)

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora says, “Most treatments, outside the scope of a dental/oral health therapist, can be referred to a dentist. Te Whatu Ora has never provided denture services we engage as do those in the community with private denture providers available in Kerikeri and Whangārei.”

No Record Of Any Complaints.

MSD also confirmed that they had no record of any complaints.

Milne says “Whakapae ana ahau ko tera te puhaehae a ratonga nei i timata ai tenei kaupapa engari i haere au ki tera hunga. tata rima mano tara i pau i ahau ki te whakatika i aku niho, rawa atu kia tika. Haere atu ki a Claire e hia nga haerenga tika pai mai.”

(”I believe this all started because dentist services became jealous. I did go to them first, it cost me $5000, and it wasn’t done properly. Once I started going to see Claire, she was able to fix my dentures.”)

Since the court case, a givealittle page has raised almost $10,000.

In a statement, Ministry of Health says, “We are satisfied that prosecution was appropriate in this case, and the Ministry is satisfied that this was recognised by the Court.

While the Ministry of Health was the prosecuting agency in this case, it does not administer dental technician registrations. There are several pathways to registration with the Dental Council.

