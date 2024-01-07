Lunar burials are offensive to indigenous cultures - Navajo leader

Controversy is brewing over plans that threaten to turn the moon into a burial ground for human remains.

The Navajo Nation is describing the action as offensive to indigenous cultures.

Two private companies - Celestis and Elysium Space, which provide lunar burial services - intend to fly cremated remains into space for burial on the moon as early as next week - but the US White House has stepped in temporarily, calling a last-minute meeting after Navajo objections.

Navajo Nation president, Dr Buu Nygren, told CNN many indigenous peoples look to the skies.

“The moon is sacred, it is in our songs, it’s in our stories, it’s in our creation. We’ve used the moon as a place that we’ve looked to for hundreds of years to make sure that we continue to exist.”

Dr Nygren said human life is unique to earth and the thought of human remains circling the planet is disconcerting.

“We’re very unique, we’re created here on earth and we should continue to exist here on earth as we move along out of this life,” the Navajo leader said in the CNN interview.

“There’s ceremonies that continue to exist here within the Navajo Nation - and across all indigenous cultures - that have looked to the skies for thousands of years.

“To know that you have human remains circling the earth, that’s a little concerning to think about because a lot of us pray to the moon.”

Dr Nygren said his reading of the White House meeting was that the launch would still go ahead.

The CEO of Celestis, Charles Chafer, told CNN the company rejects concerns its flight descreates the moon.

“It is a touching and fitting celebration for our participants — the exact opposite of desecration, it is a celebration,” he said in a statement.



