Horseback hīkoi delivers 50,000+ signature petition against Treaty of Waitangi Clause Review

A petition signed by 52,672 people opposing the Government’s proposed Treaty Clause Review has been delivered to Parliament on horseback.

About 30 riders left Waimārama Marae in Hawke’s Bay and rode to Pōneke, led by Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber.

“Kua hīkaka te ngākau, kua tau te wairua, kua oti i a tātau tēnei ekenga, kāre he raru, kāre he taka hoiho, kāre he paku, aha atu i te whakatutuki i te kaupapa.”

The riders arrived at Parliament carrying the petition, which calls on the House of Representatives to reject any proposal to remove, amend or redefine references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi or its principles in legislation.

It also calls for any legislative or constitutional changes affecting Te Tiriti to involve genuine consultation with Māori and the wider public.

Ngāti Kahungunu hoiho arrive at Parliament. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Bayden added that despite it being a long trip, it’s only right they make the case and submit the petition.

“He ara roa he ara uaua, hoi anō he ara e tika ana. E tika ana kia kawe mai te petihana kātahi, kārua, te kaupapa whakanui nei, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, kia noho pūmau ki roto i te Kāwanatanga, kia kore rawa e whakaraweke, kia kore rawa e takahi,” he said.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, who received the petition outside the parliamentary grounds on Tuesday afternoon, said the Speaker had ruled that the horses could not enter the grounds, but agreed that one horse could be allowed in to carry the petition.

“At the end of the day that is the Speaker’s decision, shame because it would have been visually impactful. I mean that is the reason for part of Ngāti Kahungunu arriving at Parliament,” she said.

Labour MP Willie Jackson went further, describing the decision as a double standard.

“Can you believe people are riding horses from Hastings-Napier to protest? So I am disappointed that they are not getting up the steps, but it’s OK for a truck,” he said.

Ngāti Kahungunu hoiho arrive at Parliament with Petition against the Treaty Clause Review. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

The decision has drawn comparisons with previous protests at Parliament where animals have been brought onto the grounds.

In 2022, farmers protesting against the Government’s proposed agricultural emissions pricing system brought cows to Parliament as part of a Groundswell NZ demonstration. The animals were led towards the parliamentary precinct during the protest, highlighting the different approaches taken to animals entering the grounds during demonstrations.

Treaty Minister Paul Goldsmith says the Treaty Clause Review will be read in Parliament this week. He did not give a specific date but said he was satisfied with the level of engagement he had had with Māori.

Once the bill has its first reading, it will go to select committee, providing an opportunity for public submissions on the controversial legislation.