Māori signage defaced in Auckland

Bilingual signage at three reserves in Auckland has been defaced.

The signs at the Ōwairaka, Kūkūwai, and Te Auaunga reserves, which carry Māori and English safety precautions, had been vandalized, said the chair of the Albert-Eden Local Board, Margi Watson.

“It makes me quite sad, pōuri. Parks are a place that we should all be able to treasure, feel safe and comfortable in, and go and enjoy. So, from a council perspective, it does make me sad to see people do things like that in our parks,” Watson said.

Te Reo Māori signs are becoming a common sight in Auckland and other communities around the country for local landmarks and council facilities.

However, vandalism is also increasing. In November last year, an 83-year-old man appeared in the Tauranga district court after he “intentionally” and without “claim” destroyed Māori signs on 16 rubbish bins.

Watson said the council worked quickly to remove defaced signs.

“Our kaimahi go out and remove that as soon as possible. If it’s graffiti, we try to remove it in 24 hours otherwise, it can take a little bit longer.”

Bi-lingual signs in the Auckland region have been in place since 2020 to celebrate the Māori language and the stories of each area.

Watson said Auckland Council is dedicated to upholding the respect and status of its parks, which carry Māori names.

The public is encouraged to report incidents of vandalised signs.