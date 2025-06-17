Farming business Ātihau-Whanganui appoints new CEO

Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation has named John Tatere as its new chief executive officer.

The incorporation is one of the country’s biggest farmers and represents more than 9000 Māori shareholders and whānau.

Its operations on 42,000 hectares of ancestral land from Ōhakune to Whanganui include eight sheep and beef stations, a dairy farm, forestry, and 3000 beehives.

The organisation’s shareholders include descendants of the original owners, who belonged to Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi and Whanganui iwi.

Tatere (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Waitaha) will take up the role on 28 July.

He has more than a decade of leadership experience in Māori agribusiness.

Most recently, Tatere led Tuatahi Farming Partnership in Kuratau near Tūrangi, overseeing large-scale sheep, beef, and deer operations.

Board chairman Shar Amner said Tatere and his whānau would relocate to Ohakune, reinforcing their commitment to being close to the land and communities of Ātihau.

“John’s appointment follows a rigorous process to find a leader who reflects our kaupapa and can drive future success for our people and whenua,” Amner said.

“His depth of experience, leadership, and commercial mindset will support our aspirations and operations in the future.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.