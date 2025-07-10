Oriini Kaipara to Stand for Te Pāti Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau By-election

Former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara has been confirmed as Te Pāti Māori’s candidate for the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election, following a hui held at Hoani Waititi Marae on Thursday night.

The race for the seat was triggered by the sudden passing of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp on 26 June.

Kemp narrowly won the electorate in 2023 by just 42 votes, setting the stage for what is expected to be another tightly contested battle between Te Pāti Māori and Labour.

Kaipara, who grew up at Hoani Waititi Marae and credits her upbringing in a strong Māori environment as the foundation of her political journey, says she’s ready to move from telling the story to changing it.

“Māori are being attacked left, right and centre for purely existing. It’s vile and it’s not good enough,” Kaipara said.

“My role now is to move from covering the story to changing it.”

Kaipara has pledged to focus her campaign on the cost of living crisis facing Tāmaki whānau from housing and youth houselessness to skyrocketing food bills.

“We lost a leader in Takutai Tarsh Kemp, who served with ngākau māhaki and deep love for whānau. My commitment is to honour her legacy by being a fierce advocate for Tāmaki,” Kaipara said.

The Prime Minister has not yet announced a date for the by-election. However, with the Speaker officially declaring the vacancy on 9 July, the writ must be issued by 30 July, meaning the vote could take place as late as 13 September.