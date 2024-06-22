Māori ABs to play Japan XV to be announced live from Whakaata Māori

The Māori All Blacks squad to play the Japan XV in a two-match series starting in Tokyo next weekend will be announced live from Whakaata Māori on Tuesday morning.

New Zealand Rugby and Whakaata Māori have partnered to broadcast the announcement live from Whakaata Māori’s Tāmaki Makaurau studios at 11.30am on 25 June.

This will be simulcast live across Māori+ and Te Ao News website and Facebook page.

News anchor Tūmamao Harawira will host a studio panel including New Zealand Māori Rugby Board representative Rob Clark, Māori All Blacks cultural advisor Te Wehi Wright and Sky’s Julian Wilcox.

The matches, both in Tokyo, on 29 June (10pm, NZT) and 6 July (9pm, NZT) will be simulcast live across Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and Sky, with bilingual commentary on offer.

“We are very proud to be able to co-broadcast the Māori All Blacks vs Japan on our Whakaata Māori platforms,” said Whakaata Māori kaihautū Shane Taurima.

“The Māori All Blacks and earlier Māori national rugby teams have been taking our culture, our reo and a unique style of rugby around the world since their inception.

“From the amazing George Nepia, known for his kicking and tackling in the 1930′s to the prowess of one of Aotearoa’s best half backs, the late Sid Going in the 1960′s and 1970′s - the Māori All Blacks continue to inspire future generations of rugby players.”

Both matches will both feature te reo Māori commentary on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.

Sky will provide reo Māori commentary for the first match on Sky Sport 2 (English on Sky Sport 1) and the second match on Sky Sport 3 (English, Sky Sport 2).