‘Crunch time’: NZ excited by chance to make history

NZ's Cameron Ross (Ngāti Ruanui) in action against China at the Asian Men’s Handball Championship in Bahrain. NZ lost the match 13-36. Photo / Jun Tanlayco / NZHF

Crunch time is approaching for New Zealand at the Asian Men’s Handball Championship in Bahrain now that the team has completed preliminary pool play.

The time has arrived for them to make good on their goal of securing a historic first win for New Zealand at the tournament.

Within the ranks of the team focused on this mission are Cameron Ross (Ngāti Ruanui), Willy Makea (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata) and Aston Lang (Ngāpuhi).

New Zealand, which is making only its third appearance at the 21st edition of the championship, was drawn in a difficult pool, losing its opening match last week 13-40 to Iran, the top seed in their group.

This week they have rounded out pool play with expected but frustrating defeats to South Korea 13-42, one of the most decorated nations at the championship, and developing handball nation China 13-36, which has shown “astronomical growth” since they last played them four years ago.

“Our last two games have been tough and we have played two quality teams that both play a very fast pace game,” Makea told Te Ao News on Thursday (NZT).

“For us, we’re focusing on our own systems and continuing to build our combinations.”

NZ's Willy Makea (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata) left, during their pool match with China. Photo / Jun Tanlayco / NZHF Photo / Jun Tanlayco / NZHF

Both South Korea and China are “formidable opponents,” Lang added on Instagram.

“There have been lots of small improvements in our game, and we are working to string it all together for that all important first win,” he wrote.

“It’s getting closer to crunch time, but there are still some challenges to overcome and more opportunities to improve.”

New Zealand now moves into the placement rounds – playing off for 9th to 16th place - and targeting a historic win.

They face Saudia Arabia, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei in their group.

“The mood in the camp is good and the boys are excited for the next stage of games,” says Makea.











