TJ Perenara sets Super Rugby try scoring record

The Hurricanes’ most-capped player ever, TJ Perenara (Te Arawa, Ngāti Rangitihi), is the new all-time leading try scorer in Super Rugby.

Perenara, 32 - who made his Super Rugby debut as a 20-year-old against the Stormers in Cape Town in 2012 - came off the bench in Wellington on Friday to score his 63rd competition try in the closing minutes of the game in a 41-12 victory over the Waratahs.

Watch T.J. Perenara’s record-breaking try.

He betters former Hurricanes’ teammate Julian Savea, now playing for Moana Pasifika, as the record try scorer in the competition’s almost 30 year history.

Perenara joked afterwards that he plans to give Savea a gentle ribbing.

“It’ll be something cheeky. Not too many words, because I know if I say too much to him, he is on 62 and will go out and score two tries.”

Perenara scored seven tries in his debut Super Rugby season.