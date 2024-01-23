Top jobs for Kiwis regretting coming back to work

Back at work and regretting it already? Wishing you were still chasing your kids around a field with a rugby ball?

Don’t worry – Trade Me Jobs says it has the perfect job for you to start the New Year.

That job – chief hype officer for Fijian Drua!

And it has another couple of special listings too – how about becoming a wicked wing taste-tester for KFC or social meow-dia specialist for Petdirect?

The jobs platform released data this week revealing Kiwis were more likely to search for jobs this week than any other week of the year.

The data shows that over the last week of January last year the highest number of job listing views sat at 1.6 million views, and also created the highest traffic day online on January 24, 2023, which saw within 24 hours more than half a million views on jobs.

PM led the way

Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich says it was coincidentally the same week in January last year that Jacinda Ardern resigned from her role as prime minister, “which goes to show Kiwi at all points of their career will be thinking about revamping their resume this month”.

Now the jobs platform has created ‘Job Hunt January’ with line-ups of job listings they think are some of the best jobs ever listed on the site.

Now, if you’re looking at those tempting three jobs, Fijian Drua’s job description for ‘Chief Hype Officer’ has the opening line:

“Got the post- holiday blues? You’re not alone…In the nature of new year, new me, there is no better time to apply for a new job.”

The ideal candidate for the role should have the following attributes.

· a whole lotta confidence!

· ability to get a crowd going

· a particularly wide (and loud) vocal range

· isn’t afraid to be the centre of attention

· a passion for rugby

· ability to work well under pressure”

And while KFC general manager people & capability, Julia Wiegandt-Goude says there is only one wicked wing tester role available, “we’re currently recruiting for more than 20 roles across our business.

“Whether you’re after part-time or full-time work, looking for a career in the QSR industry, or you’re just hungry for our Wicked Wings, there are plenty of great job opportunities at KFC across New Zealand.”

Petdirect has a more pet friendly approach to its ‘Social Meow-dia Specialist’ role with the opening line: “It’s the purrfect time to get your paws on a new job. Meow you’re talking!” ‘A love for animals, particularly that of the meowing and barking variety’ is a must for the ideal candidate.”