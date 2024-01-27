‘I’ll tell you the story about Adam’: The young boy who tapped two Māori on the shoulder to say he loves haka

The young Bahraini boy, Adam, whose family had a chance encounter with NZ handball players Cameron Ross and Willy Makea at a supermarket in Bahrain. They told them, 'he loves haka'. Photo / Supplied

There was a beautiful reminder this week of just how much our Māori culture is adored around the world.

It’s a sweet story about Adam, a young Bahraini boy, and a chance encounter he and his whānau had with two Māori members of the New Zealand men’s handball team, who were in the Middle East for Asia’s top handball tournament.

It’s a story that’s best told by the players themselves - Cameron Ross (Ngāti Ruanui) and Willy Makea (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata).

In fact, if it wasn’t for their teammate, Aston Lang (Ngāpuhi), well, we might never have known.

“Oh and by the way, you should definitely ask Cam and Willy about the local boy, Adam.”

So, we did.

“I will tell you the story about Adam,” says Ross.

“Willy and I were in a local supermarket when we were tapped on the shoulder by a local family.”

“Adam and his family noticed us wearing our New Zealand gear,” adds Makea.

“They explained that their son - about 7 or 8 years old - noticed we were from New Zealand and that he absolutely loved haka,” says Ross. “They said that he would put on videos and perform the haka at home for his family.”

The family “asked us if we know a haka,” says Makea.

“We chatted to them and let them know about our upcoming games and that we perform a haka before each game, and he could come along and see one in real life,” Ross continues.

NZ handball players Aston Lang, Cameron Ross and Willy Makea. Photo / Jun Tanlayco / NZHF

The two figured the family was probably just out to make them feel welcome.

“After passing on the information, we left, kind of thinking that it was all just them being polite,” says Ross.

“Imagine our surprise when front and centre of our next game is Adam and his family!

“They came and watched the haka and the game and became our fans for the day.”

“The team really got around him and went and gave him high fives,” says Ross. “And we even managed to give him some New Zealand mementos and some old New Zealand playing kit.”

Ross says it was an example of the awe in which Māori culture is held internationally and the power it has to bring people together, even those that live 14,500 km apart.

“It was a really special day seeing the power of sport and Te Ao Māori bringing together people from completely different backgrounds.

“Certainly, an experience I will remember forever and hopefully a really inspiring day for him.”







