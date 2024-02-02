Auckland MP Chloe Swarbrick puts her hand up for Green Party co-leadership

Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw, with their caucus (from left): Lan Pham, Efeso Collins, Hūhana Lyndon, Scott Willis, Chloe Swarbrick, Darleen Tana, Julie Anne Genter, Ricardo Melendez March, Tamatha Paul, Kahurangi Carter, Teanau Tuiono, Goriz Ghahraman, and Steve Abel, on Parliament steps.

Greens MP Chloe Swarbrick says she will stand for the party’s co-leadership, following James Shaw’s decision to step down earlier this week.

If elected, Swarbrick will become the youngest politician to lead a party at 29-years old, alongside Marama Davidson.

“I am here to serve my communities,” she told a media conference. Over the past three days, they have asked me to stand up and put myself forward for this role,” she says.

Swarbrick is the first member of the Greens caucus to declare she is standing as a candidate for the co-leadership and, if she’s successful, will make it the first time in New Zealand parliamentary history where two women will lead a party.

Swarbrick says she will be looking to the future of the Green Party and will discuss with fellow party members her future visions and ambitions for the party.

“If I am elected to work alongside Marama Davidson, I will grow the Green movement to achieve tangible, real-world, people-powered change - as I have since I first signed up - but now, at even greater scale.

“I will challenge this government’s cruel agenda and communicate the imagination, potential, and the necessary hope to mobilise for the sustainable, inspiring and inclusive Aotearoa that I see reflected every day in our communities.”

Swarbrick holds many portfolios including climate change, drug law reform, mental health and more.

She says her aim for future of politics is clear.

“As co-leader, I want to show everyone in this country the power running through their veins to choose our future. We cannot leave politics to the politicians.”

Registrations for the election close on February 14 the result will be announced on March 10.