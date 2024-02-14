Port Hills fire: Large vegetation fire in Christchurch, hospital and residents evacuated, power out

Firefighters are battling a blaze on the Port Hills in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are battling a large fire on Christchurch’s Port Hills with 10 helicopters and 15 crews now fighting the spreading blaze.

The Princess Margaret Hospital and homes in the area are being evacuated.

All residents of Worselys Road and Worsleys Spur have been told by authorities to “evacuate now”.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Halswell Library and Community Centre.

“Fifteen trucks and tankers are now fighting the Port Hills fire,” a Fenz spokesperson said earlier.

“Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire.

“Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke - such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and the elderly - may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.”

People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise. Those concerned about their health can call Healthline on 0800 611 116.











