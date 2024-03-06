Global forest summit in Rotorua: charting a path amid climate change

Forest experts from around the world are in Rotorua to discuss the future of forests given climate change.

Ngāti Whakaue is attending the International Union of Forest Research Organisation (IUFRO)conference and hopes to gather ideas to improve its land and forests.

Pou hononga (relationships manager) Selwyn Insley says “It’s about the sustainability of our forests, their ability to care for us and the generations to come, and how we can care for and protect them as a food source”.

Scion Research’s Dr Jana Krajňáková says she have learned many things, not only about Māori as a community and nation but also about indigenous forests.

“This was my main goal and I wanted New Zealand and Rotorua to host this world conference.”

This is the sixth International conference, which is hosted by Scion. And there are a lot of challenges ahead.

IUFRO tumuaki Jean-Francois Trontin says forestry generation is declining because of climate change.

“We have to find solutions to help the forests grow. We are a community of researchers who are working on vegetation propagation in forests.”

Leo Rika from Ngāti Whakaue says it’s an amazing kaupapa: “It’s great to have these experts here sharing their forest knowledge with us, and it is about us taking this in and using it to help our families and our communities around land and forests.”

There are 10 keynote speakers at the conference, sharing knowledge with attendees from 22 different countries around the world.

Timberlands scientist Dianna Te Riini says there will be a lot of lessons from this conference, which ends on Friday.

“Just to make sure we are all on the same page and where we are going for the future. It’s just making sure that you are up to date with whatever is going on in the industry.”