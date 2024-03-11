Greens to cuddle up to Te Pāti Māori

Barely 24-hours into her new role, Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick is looking to forge her own path as co-leader of the Greens.

Swarbrick was confirmed as co-leader following a voting process over the weekend, but it had long been signalled given Swarbrick’s standing among party members.

But one thing is clear: Swarbrick is keen to push an agenda that has hardline policies on the environment and promotes Māori self-determination, or, in her words, “Hoki whenua mai, land back.”

“First things first, I’m a Pākehā kid from central Auckland and I’ll always be straight up about that.”

“But if I reflect on my personal journey and experience with Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the context of He Whakaputanga and the history of our country. It’s that I know my place here by virtue of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

She joins Mārama Davidson as Green Party co-leader, the first time the party has had female co-leaders. She says that without confirming any formal arrangement with Te Pāti Māori, something is brewing between the two parties.

‘Great working relationship’

“Whāea Deb (Ngārewa-Packer) was one of the first texts I got just after the announcement.

“I have a great working relationship with Te Pāti Māori... I think it’s something that folks saw in action during the election campaign.”

Swarbrick started her political career young, making a tilt at the Auckland mayoralty in 2016. She was elected as a member of Parliament in 2017, winning the Auckland Central seat in 2020, beating National’s Nikki Kaye.

Swarbrick says everyday New Zealanders must believe that they can make a difference to help protect the environment.

“I just ask folks across this country to put their trust and faith in themselves, in our communities, and in our collective capacity to change our country and our world.

“Because what we have seen from this government in the past few months is an agenda squarely focused on rolling back some of the gains that we have managed to make for the climate, for the environment, and of course for Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”







