Zoe Hobbs returns to NZ nationals a year after her first sub-11″

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) will return to the track for the national championships in Wellington on Friday, a year since she ran the fastest women’s 100m ever seen in New Zealand, a scorching 10.89. Her first sub-11 of her career but not her last.

Hobbs’ time wouldn’t count as a record due to a tailwind but no matter because a week later in Sydney she did it again, setting an Oceania and Australian all-comers record of 10.97.

In July 2023, she’d run 10.96 in Switzerland to qualify for this year’s Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old comes into the New Zealand nationals hot off the back of making her first global final earlier this month at the world indoor championships in Glasgow. Hobbs was just 0.01 off taking bronze in the women’s 60m final.











