Auckland secondary school students defend Freyberg haka incident

Rangatahi took their political concerns to the stage at the Auckland Secondary Schools Polyfest second day.

It was clear rangatahi wanted to show how proud of their culture and heritage they were and that they would stop at nothing to represent and defend it.

Their performances come at a time when the coalition government is having talks about reconsidering the role of the Treaty of Waitangi, closing the Māori Health Authority, and axing the world-first Smokefree legislation.

Hinewai Netana-Williams, who has been hosting Whakaata Māori’s coverage on the Māori stage at Polyfest, says she’s been taken back by the political messages in schools’ performances this year.

“It’s heartwarming to feel the love, care, and buzzing world of haka. I heard the anger, all the teams, the fights about racism. The hakas are for sovereignty.

“That’s so people don’t get confused. The old people feel anger toward the Europeans and the Crown as well. But our babies shouldn’t have to be bottle-fed ‘This is how things should be’. So you see the fruition, you can see the anger in them as well.”

Rangatahi standing together

Kataraina Aneff (Taranaki), a first-time spectator at the secondary schools festival, says she loves that Māori rangatahi seem to be on the same kaupapa as their people who are arguing against some of the coalition government’s decisions.

“We young people should be proud of ourselves because these days we can see the grievances.”

Rauna Keri (Ngāpuhi) a past student of Papakura High School and now a teacher’s aide there, hopes many students performing on stage in this competition will have careers in politics.

“The rangatahi these days are going into politics because they want to stand for their culture, and stand for us - Māori.”

Students at the Manukau Sports Bowl were also in full voice in support of the Freyberg High School student who was seen in a video during a haka spitting at the feet of ACT Party leader David Seymour during his visit to the school.

Netana-Williams, who has spoken to many students over the past two days, feels proud of how the rangatahi are standing as one with another Māori but also feels the youngster shouldn’t have to feel he must protest in this year.

‘Stood in his power’

“It is difficult for that boy because in this day and age, it is difficult for young people to express his actions and his own thoughts.

“But this boy, he stood in his true glory, in his power. There were teachers at the school saying ‘No, no, no!’ but he didn’t care. That’s why I would like to acknowledge him.”

Watene Nepe (Ngāti Porou), another host of Whakaata Māori’s Māori stage coverage, can’t believe what he’s hearing and seeing from these young teenagers.

“Here’s our tomorrow! That is why politicians need to attend tomorrow to see the power of the Māori people, and New Zealand in general.”