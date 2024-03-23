Looser catch limits for fisheries may be retightened, Jones warns

Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says a recent decision to increase commercial catch limits is driven by science but warns they could be tightened again.

Jones revealed plans to loosen restrictions for some fisheries after a review showed stocks were healthy and abundant.

The new rule comes into effect from April, 1 along with some other catch limit changes and management settings.

Which sea creatures have their catch limits increased?

Ngohi Location Total allowable catch (tonnes) Total allowable commercial catch (tonnes) Gemfish / tiikati, maka-taharaki, maka-tikati West Coast of the South Island, Wellington, Taranaki, Chatham Rise, Southland, and the sub-Antarctic 1103 to 1433 1091 to 1418 Silver Warehou Eastern Chatham Rise and Sub-Antarctic 4,545 to 5,227 4,500 to 5,175 Southern blue whiting Bounty Platform, Sub-Antarctic 2,309 to 4,988 2,264 to 4,888 Southern bluefin tuna / ika tira iti All of New Zealand and Extraterritorial 1102 to 1288 1046 to 1197 Spiny rock lobster (Increase) Fiordland, Stewart Island, & Auckland Islands 1453 to 1601 1251 to 1392 Spiny rock lobster (Decrease) Gisborne 302 to 244 195 to 156

Five species have been placed on the list for different parts of the country. Among them is the spiny rock lobster, where the catch limit will increase in some parts of Aotearoa but decrease in others.

“I am concerned about the impact the 2023 cyclones may have had on spiny rock lobster stock near Gisborne,” Jones said. “While it’s too soon to fully understand the impacts on this fishery, I have decided to reduce the commercial catch limit and the daily limit for recreational fishers as a precaution.”

The decisions behind the new catch limits came after public feedback and scientific information on stock.

Public consultation on the proposed changes took place from the end of last year to February this year.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed. Feedback from tangata whenua, recreational and commercial fishers, environmental groups and the public plays a significant part in the advice I receive and the decisions I make,” Jones said.

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper said she didn’t believe the increase would be good for the moana, saying Aotearoa needed to leave more fish in the sea.

Ecosystem approach needed - Greenpeace

“This would provide huge benefits for biodiversity from coral to fish, whales and seabirds, while also having climate benefits and ensuring there’s plenty of fish for future generations.

“The myopic view of just looking at a single species of fish and how it’s doing, doesn’t take into account the wider ecosystem implications of catching those fish,” Hopper said.

She cited trawling as an example. Trawling involves a large net pulled behind a boat to catch a large number of fish at once.

“Trawl nets pull in huge amounts of bycatch, everything from dolphins, sharks, fur seals and seabirds. If it’s bottom trawling, it also destroys the habitats that underpin ocean health in the process.

“New Zealand fisheries management needs to move toward an ecosystem-based approach that looks more holistically at the impact of fishing on the whole ocean, to protect all ocean life.”

Jones emphasised the scientific nature of the decision, and that it would not be made “on the basis of alarmism, and we place a great deal of accent on the professional policy advice, and the quality of the scientific guidance”.

Kaikoura paua

With the new limits Jones also announced the Kaikōura recreational pāua fishery will open for a limited season of two months between April 22 to June 21.

“I’m pleased to see the pāua fishery at Kaikōura continues to recover following the 2016 earthquake. My decision to allow the temporary opening of the recreational fishery acknowledges that the fishery is doing well and can support some recreational take while it continues to recover.”

This will be monitored over the season by an independent survey. Fisheries New Zealand will work with iwi and local stakeholders to consider adjustments if the catch threatens the continued recovery of pāua along the Kaikōura coastline.