Some Gisborne locals doubt mayor’s safety claims after fatal brawl

Te Ao Mārama speaks to Gisborne locals.

As Operation Middlepark, the investigation following Sunday’s double homicide in Gisborne, winds down, some in the city are doubting claims from the mayor that Gisborne is a safe place.

One local, who spoke to Te Ao Māori News on the condition of anonymity, is concerned by what may result from the tragedy that’s rocked New Zealand’s easternmost city.

“I’m seeing a lot of tension in the community. People are talking and we listen to our people because they’re on the ground.”

“They know what’s happening. They know the goings-on but at the same time their thoughts are with the whānau. There is deep sadness, it’s a huge loss and there’s a big impact.”

Whaititiri Te Wake interviews a Gisborne woman who seeks to remain anonymous.

She says official reassurances are ringing hollow for many.

“On the outside Gizzy looks life a safe place but, when you’re on the ground and you’re with people, and with our people you know that it’s not, because the feeling is out there.”

Diana and Mark Kōpua, who’ve long worked with vulnerable communities, point out the storms Gisborne has weathered. Diane believes collective healing can be achieved through unity.

Diana Kōpua

“It’s almost like a dark cloud is lurking over a scenario that has uncertainty, unpredictability, huge vulnerability, and it’s sad.”

Diana notes the closer Gisborne residents are to those involved in Sunday morning’s brawl, the heavier the atmosphere feels for those people.

Meanwhile, mayor Rehette Stoltz stuck to her line this morning, telling Te Ao Māori News she’s received assurances from police about their increased presence in the city.

“People are hurting. We shouldn’t act as if everything is ka pai because it isn’t.”

“We need to give them space to process that, use this time to look after each other.”

Update on investigation

Police have now identified more than 40 witnesses who were at the scene of Sunday’s double homicide in Gisborne, according to a statement on Monday night.

Police at the scene of Sunday's brawl.

A 29-year-old man appeared in the Gisborne District Court yesterday afternoon, charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man, a Gisborne local, has been remanded in custody to reappear next month.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or recorded video of the altercation to come forward, calling the investigation “complex” given the high number of witnesses needing to be interviewed but that “everyone involved remains committed to getting answers for the grieving whānau and their community.”