New cash boost for benefits, minimum wage and superannuation - What you need to know

Starting April 1, some New Zealanders will benefit from increased financial assistance through a variety of government payments, encompassing benefits, superannuation, minimum wage, Working for Families, and Best Start tax credits.

Conversely, some individuals will experience a financial setback due to new levies, including an increase in the trust tax rate and the introduction of road user charges for electric vehicles.

Under the revised government directives:

The adult minimum wage will undergo a 2 per cent increase, reaching $23.15 per hour.

Working for Families, also known as the Family Tax Credit, will witness an $8 weekly increase post-tax for the eldest child, rising from $136.94 to $144.30, and a boost from $111.58 to $117.56 for subsequent children.

The Best Start tax credit will see a $4 increase, moving from $69 to $73.

Amendments to interest deductibility will permit landlords to claim 80 per cent of their interest expenses against their tax obligations.

The Sole Parent Support benefit will rise from $472.79 to $494.80 weekly, while a couple with one or more children will collectively receive $635.10, up from $606.86.

Pensioners living alone will experience an increase in New Zealand Superannuation to $1,038.94 fortnightly, and qualifying couples will receive $1,598.36, marking increases of $46.20 and $71.68 respectively. As of June 2023, 883,239 individuals were superannuitants.

The main benefits will undergo an annual general adjustment, resulting in a rise ranging between 4.66 per cent and 5.28 per cent. As of the week ending March 15, 370,977 individuals were beneficiaries.

For instance, a single individual without children receiving Jobseeker Support will witness their benefit increase from $337.74 to $353.46 weekly. Similarly, a couple will receive $601.46 weekly or $300.73 individually, up from $574.70 or $287.35 respectively.

New tax regulations are slated to come into effect: