Peter Cowan lost his leg while training for IronMāori - now he’s back

“Being around this event brings on flashbacks – some of them good and some of them bad –but I am looking forward to being part of it,” Paralympic bronze medallist Cowan, now 29, says. Photo / ACC / Supplied

This article was first published by Stuff.

IronMāori is a significant date on the Hawke’s Bay calendar for Paralympic bronze medallist Peter Cowan.

It’s been almost 14 years since Cowan (Ngāti Kahungunu) lost his leg in an accident training for the triathlon he says “initiated my journey into sport”.

When Cowan was 15 years old, he was cycling home from school as part of his training for the IronMāori triathlon he’d signed up for with a few of his cousins.

He had his hand out to indicate a turn and turned his head to check traffic when he was hit by an oncoming car.

Fortunately, two nurses arrived at the scene and saved his life, but his right leg had to be amputated above the knee.

Next week Cowan returns to where his journey began when he attends the IronMāori Rangatahi, Tamariki and Kaumātua events on November 1, meeting and supporting some of the athletes.

The following day, he will take part himself, cycling 50km in the IronMāori Quarter event.

“Being around this event brings on flashbacks – some of them good and some of them bad – but I am looking forward to being part of it,” Cowan said.

He said while IronMāori held a place in his heart, there was some “superstition” around it because of his accident.

“But it’s just a good reminder of where I am today … I’m just treating this like a goal I want to achieve and it just happens to have some history around it … it would be good to just reframe that whole experience and give it a good ring.”

Heather Te Au-Skipworth and Wayne Skipworth founded the only indigenous multi-sport event in Aotearoa in 2009 with the vision of promoting health, wellbeing and longevity, from mokopuna through to kaumātua.

From 300 participants in the inaugural event, IronMāori has become the largest half and quarter Ironman-style event in Aotearoa with around 3000 competing in 2023.

Cowan said, through IronMāori, he had seen life-changing transformations with people trying to “get on the other end of those health stats”. Photo / ACC / Supplied

It entered a new era in March this year when its founders stepped aside, handing over the IronMāori reins to whānau-based social support agency Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga to allow the event to grow outside of Hawke’s Bay.

Cowan said it was a positive kaupapa which changed people’s lives by creating good habits.

“It creates good mindsets … I love seeing people develop and become who they are through overcoming challenges. It helps you develop as a person and become a better version of yourself.”

That was the life-changing lesson Cowan learnt through his recovery after the loss of his right leg.

“I really had to go outside my comfort zone and meet people who had disabilities. I had to learn a bit more about what I was able to do and break down some of those beliefs of what I couldn’t do.”

As it turned out, there was no limit to what Cowan could achieve. The 29-year-old recently made history when he claimed a bronze medal in a gripping men’s VL3 200m final in Paris, taking New Zealand’s medal tally to nine.

It was a “huge moment” for Cowan and one that his local community is still celebrating.

“It has been pretty overwhelming to be honest to see that outpouring of positive vibes and genuine support. They make you feel loved, and it is humbling,” Cowan said.

When asked if he feels like a celebrity, “Yeah, somewhat,” is his response.

“Hastings is small, and everyone knows everyone, so I have been noticed a bit just walking around … People are proud of my achievement and what it means to this region.”

Looking ahead to IronMāori, Cowan said he was looking forward to it, though he’s not done any training for it.

“I’m trying to do it as a nice leisure activity … a nice cruisy bike. I mean, I was told the course was flat.”

From 300 participants in the inaugural event, IronMāori has become the largest half and quarter Ironman-style event in Aotearoa with around 3000 competing in 2023. Photo / ACC / Supplied

Cowan has simple advice for anyone taking on IronMāori for the first time.

“The first time doing something like this, the atmosphere is always cool and exciting,” he said.

“My advice would be just to go in, back the mahi you’ve done to get there, and just embrace every moment. Enjoy it, embrace the nerves and be open to experiencing what is an awesome event.”

ACC has supported IronMāori for the past six years. Andy Milne, deputy chief executive for strategy, engagement and prevention, said: “We believe in the kaupapa of IronMāori and we want to support whānau to live well.

“Pete has shown to many young New Zealanders what is possible if you never give up in life and we are thrilled he will be part of IronMāori this year.”

Heather Te Au-Skipworth and Wayne Skipworth founded IronMāori in 2009 with the vision of promoting health, wellbeing, and longevity. Photo / ACC / Supplied

The success of IronMāori has seen thousands of participants pouring into Hawke’s Bay to take part in one, two or all three legs of the triathlon.

“It started as a simple approach to remedy significant health problems among Māori, using whanaungatanga and manaakitanga as the catalyst to drive that change,” founder Te Au-Skipworth said.

“It has been an honour to walk alongside so many people who have taken up the challenge through this journey of self-discovery. Succession of this beautiful kaupapa for me was key, as I want the kaupapa to outlive my lifetime and many generations to come.”

IronMāori 2024 events:

IronMāori Tamariki and Rangatahi: Friday, November 1

IronMāori Kaumatua: Friday, November 1

IronMāori Quarter and Half: Saturday, November 2

IronMāori Tamaki: Saturday, November 16

- Stuff







